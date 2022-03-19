Ardent Capital Management Inc. Invests $2.30 Million in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Ardent Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,000. Airbnb accounts for about 1.5% of Ardent Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 568.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 77.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Airbnb by 34.5% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 32.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABNB. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.60.

In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total transaction of $131,690.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 31,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $4,390,949.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 146,747 shares of company stock valued at $22,703,102 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $9.45 on Friday, reaching $167.00. 8,372,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,981,725. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.74 and a beta of -0.38. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.71 and a 1-year high of $212.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.39 and its 200-day moving average is $167.64.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($10.88) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

