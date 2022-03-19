Ardent Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS)

Ardent Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 236,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,000. Crown Crafts comprises approximately 1.1% of Ardent Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ardent Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.35% of Crown Crafts at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 10.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,239 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 22,318 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Crafts in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 6.3% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 489,755 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 25.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 172,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 34,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 194.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 19,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Crown Crafts from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In related news, CEO E Randall Chestnut sold 22,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total transaction of $154,248.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,962 shares of company stock valued at $414,450. 11.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRWS traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.56. 10,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,173. The firm has a market cap of $66.12 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day moving average is $7.20. Crown Crafts, Inc. has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $8.25.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.74 million during the quarter. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 18.12%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Crown Crafts’s payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Crown Crafts, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and distribution of infant, toddler, and juvenile products. It also offers infant and toddler bedding, blankets and swaddle blankets, nursery and toddler accessories, room decor, reusable and disposable bibs, and burp cloths, Hooded Bath towels and wash clothes, development toys and feeding and care goods.

