Ardent Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Ardent Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,643 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,961,000. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 6.0% of Ardent Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 112.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $106,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,356 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 53.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,576,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,529 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at about $523,687,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 102.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,366,676 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $808,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,602 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,717,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,439 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $62,927.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,199 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,424. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $8.65 on Friday, hitting $216.49. The company had a trading volume of 52,055,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,443,728. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.99. The company has a market cap of $589.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.82 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.51.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

