Ardent Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Ardent Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,622 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,000. Zimmer Biomet comprises approximately 1.4% of Ardent Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 13.1% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 19.6% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 6.3% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Argus lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.42.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $1.51 on Friday, hitting $120.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,916,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,932. The stock has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.56, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.78. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $108.47 and a one year high of $180.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

