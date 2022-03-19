ArGoApp (ARGO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $226,445.00

ArGoApp (ARGO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One ArGoApp coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ArGoApp has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. ArGoApp has a market capitalization of $3.05 million and approximately $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00045867 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,925.37 or 0.06978173 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,893.01 or 0.99931450 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00041585 BTC.

ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

