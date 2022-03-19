Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Has $68.12 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 416,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,483 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 7.1% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $68,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total transaction of $8,203,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $150.15 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $127.90 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $363.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.38 and its 200 day moving average is $151.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.50.

Procter & Gamble Profile (Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.