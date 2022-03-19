Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 10,510 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 2.6% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $24,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Intel by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,794,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $580,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379,319 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Intel by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $660,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,431 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Intel by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,507,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $613,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878,887 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,844,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intel by 7.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,214,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,556,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group set a $53.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $47.45 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. Intel’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

In other news, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

