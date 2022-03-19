Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Sells 2,650 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up 1.2% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $11,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 11,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $713,097.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 14,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $831,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 492,010 shares of company stock valued at $30,079,577 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of KO stock opened at $60.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $260.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.66. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.17 and a fifty-two week high of $63.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

