Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Sells 2,650 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2022

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOGet Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up 1.2% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $11,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 11,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $713,097.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 14,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $831,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 492,010 shares of company stock valued at $30,079,577 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of KO stock opened at $60.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $260.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.66. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.17 and a fifty-two week high of $63.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

Coca-Cola Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.