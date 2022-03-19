Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Sells 3,395 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,395 shares during the period. Moody’s accounts for approximately 7.3% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. owned about 0.10% of Moody’s worth $69,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Moody’s by 421.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Moody’s from $402.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Moody’s from $415.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.69.

Shares of MCO opened at $331.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $286.14 and a twelve month high of $407.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $332.14 and a 200-day moving average of $365.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. Moody’s’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.77%.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.