Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Sells 599 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,971 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.1% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management raised its stake in Union Pacific by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,928 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.33.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $261.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $270.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $249.25 and its 200-day moving average is $237.19.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

