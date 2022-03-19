Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,637 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Arvinas worth $7,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arvinas news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $1,460,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,446 shares of company stock worth $4,426,923. 6.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arvinas stock opened at $68.75 on Friday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.59 and a 52 week high of $108.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.75.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.21). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.31% and a negative net margin of 409.29%. The business had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 million. The company’s revenue was up 1095.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.75.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

