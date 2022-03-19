Arweave Price Hits $34.51 on Exchanges (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $1.15 billion and approximately $72.94 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for $34.51 or 0.00082446 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00012032 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000190 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

