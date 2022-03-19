Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ascential plc (LON:ASCL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 453.33 ($5.90).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASCL. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ascential from GBX 450 ($5.85) to GBX 430 ($5.59) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.72) target price on shares of Ascential in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Ascential from GBX 500 ($6.50) to GBX 450 ($5.85) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.11) price objective on shares of Ascential in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of Ascential stock opened at GBX 350.80 ($4.56) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 341.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 389.42. Ascential has a 1 year low of GBX 297.80 ($3.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 456.80 ($5.94). The stock has a market cap of £1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 6.56.

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

