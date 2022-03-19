Ashford Advisors LLC Acquires 16,686 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Ashford Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,686 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up about 9.1% of Ashford Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ashford Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $27,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 270,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,816,000 after buying an additional 41,350 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 333,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,003,000 after buying an additional 33,648 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 373,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,150,000 after buying an additional 45,590 shares during the period. Finally, Systelligence LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 302,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,329,000 after buying an additional 39,739 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $58.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.98. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.75 and a fifty-two week high of $60.29.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.