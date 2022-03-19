Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) to post $5.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.70 million to $6.00 million. Atara Biotherapeutics reported sales of $3.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 64.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full-year sales of $43.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.56 million to $73.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $58.62 million, with estimates ranging from $11.00 million to $134.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.27). Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,672.28% and a negative return on equity of 103.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.95) earnings per share.

ATRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atara Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $9.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.85. Atara Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.33.

In related news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 2,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $36,092.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,509,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,024,000 after purchasing an additional 12,804 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 162.8% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,781,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,551 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 105,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 32,044 shares during the period.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

