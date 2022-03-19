Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Acquires 5,283 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,885 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,283 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 513.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 18th. MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $145.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $129.90 and a one year high of $152.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 45.08%.

In other news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 22,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $3,099,062.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 946,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $131,601,949.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,435,696 shares of company stock worth $475,459,185. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walmart (Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.