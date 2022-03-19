Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Cuts Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lessened its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 602.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,128,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113,540 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,482,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,092 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,515,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,444 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,283,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,079,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,496,000 after purchasing an additional 913,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KMB opened at $120.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.82. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $117.32 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $148.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.63.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

