Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $246.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.26 and a 200-day moving average of $225.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.18. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $191.78 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LHX. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.73.

L3Harris Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.