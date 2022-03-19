Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $2.97 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,087 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $293,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 294.4% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 209.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,590 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $83,597.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 732,621 shares of company stock valued at $202,358,058 in the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $264.53 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $122.72 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.11 and a 200-day moving average of $256.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Summit Insights lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.77.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

