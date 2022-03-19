Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $3.11 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp trimmed its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,597 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,748.9% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $455,062.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,668 shares of company stock worth $9,671,888. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY opened at $71.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.78 and its 200 day moving average is $62.21. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $71.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.83. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 69.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.78.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

