Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $3.15 Million Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp reduced its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,694 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in UDR were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UDR. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in UDR by 71.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in UDR during the third quarter worth about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in UDR by 271.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in UDR by 19.4% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in UDR by 110.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UDR stock opened at $57.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.02. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 119.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.76.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). UDR had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $347.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s payout ratio is 302.09%.

A number of research analysts have commented on UDR shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.04.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

