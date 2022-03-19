Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $3.57 Million Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 725.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,715 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp owned about 0.08% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 143.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period.

Shares of GDXJ opened at $47.06 on Friday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $36.55 and a 12 month high of $55.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.31.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

