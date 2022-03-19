Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Lowers Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp reduced its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,159 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 348.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEO opened at $198.27 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $163.41 and a 52-week high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.35.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.5714 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Investec upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.31) to GBX 3,200 ($41.61) in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $954.62.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

