Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Lowers Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lessened its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,579 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,305,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,745,000 after buying an additional 342,603 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 21.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,214,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,696,000 after buying an additional 745,157 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 37.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,307,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,466,000 after purchasing an additional 897,298 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Novartis by 8.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,215,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,003,000 after purchasing an additional 256,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,998,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,229,000 after purchasing an additional 131,051 shares during the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVS. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

NYSE:NVS opened at $86.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.51 and a 200-day moving average of $84.92. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.09 and a 1 year high of $95.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 46.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $1.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s payout ratio is 20.28%.

Novartis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.