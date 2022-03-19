Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp decreased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,581 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $68.45 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.21 and a twelve month high of $72.55. The firm has a market cap of $56.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.39 and a 200 day moving average of $64.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.29.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

