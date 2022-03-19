Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Raises Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 55,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,933,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,937,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,332,000. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Barclays upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Argus upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.17.

Shares of STZ opened at $225.93 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $258.00. The company has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a PE ratio of -753.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -310.00%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

