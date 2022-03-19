Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,274 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,057,298,000 after acquiring an additional 529,029 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,242,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,002,312,000 after acquiring an additional 141,498 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,541,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,282,234,000 after acquiring an additional 24,586 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.5% during the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,071,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,132,511,000 after acquiring an additional 32,190 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP stock opened at $261.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $270.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $249.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.19. The company has a market capitalization of $166.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.44%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.33.

About Union Pacific (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.