Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 1,570 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apexium Financial LP bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 56,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,556,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 7,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.45.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $128.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $115.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.68 and its 200 day moving average is $130.16. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

