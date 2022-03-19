Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 559 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lessened its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Linde by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $311.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $264.12 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.74 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.67.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.93%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LIN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.53.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

