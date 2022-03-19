Atlas Protocol (ATP) One Day Volume Tops $127,720.00

Atlas Protocol (ATP) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Atlas Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Atlas Protocol has a total market cap of $754,209.38 and $127,720.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Atlas Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00045765 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,910.14 or 0.06951620 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,844.58 or 0.99956494 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00041305 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Coin Profile

Atlas Protocol’s launch date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atlas Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atlas Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atlas Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.