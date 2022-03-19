Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.00.
Several analysts recently weighed in on ATO shares. Barclays upgraded Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.
In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $101,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
ATO opened at $112.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.46. Atmos Energy has a 52-week low of $85.80 and a 52-week high of $116.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.15 and its 200-day moving average is $99.49.
Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.86. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.22%.
Atmos Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.
