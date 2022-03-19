AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,294 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 2.2% of Insight Folios Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 2,790.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in AT&T by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in AT&T by 12,500.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on T. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.43.

T traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.22. 65,865,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,142,248. The stock has a market cap of $165.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.11.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

