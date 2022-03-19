AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in AT&T by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T opened at $23.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $165.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.11.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

