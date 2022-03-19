Attila Hits Market Capitalization of $4.71 Million (ATT)

Attila (ATT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Attila coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. Attila has a market cap of $4.71 million and approximately $59,836.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Attila has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Attila Coin Profile

Attila is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 coins. Attila’s official website is www.attnetwork.org . Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO

According to CryptoCompare, “Attila (Agreement of Telecom Technosphere) is a decentralized information communication protocol based on blockchain technology. It is committed to providing an autonomous cross-platform communication solution for global social networks. “

Attila Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Attila directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Attila should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Attila using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

