Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:BFGC) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.87

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:BFGC – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.87 and traded as high as $1.11. Augusta Gold shares last traded at $1.11, with a volume of 12,047 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02. The stock has a market cap of $396.86 million, a P/E ratio of -57.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Augusta Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BFGC)

Augusta Gold Corp. is an exploration stage company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds interest in Bullfrog Gold project. The company was founded by Andrea Schlectman on July 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

