AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.42.

AOCIF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$48.50 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$64.50 to C$65.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of AOCIF opened at $26.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.04. AutoCanada has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $47.00.

AutoCanada, Inc engages in the operation of franchised automobile dealerships. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segment. The firm offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance, and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection products.

