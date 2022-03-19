Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51,528 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.16% of Avery Dennison worth $28,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,010,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,452,701,000 after acquiring an additional 382,261 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,278,000 after acquiring an additional 53,517 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 775,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,617,000 after acquiring an additional 119,649 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 768,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 720,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVY. UBS Group upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.70.

Shares of NYSE AVY traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,438,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,358. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $156.51 and a one year high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.52.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

