AXIS Token Price Tops $0.0118 on Major Exchanges (AXIS)

AXIS Token (AXIS) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 19th. During the last seven days, AXIS Token has traded down 23.8% against the US dollar. One AXIS Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AXIS Token has a total market capitalization of $3.79 million and $1,256.00 worth of AXIS Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AXIS Token Coin Profile

AXIS Token (CRYPTO:AXIS) is a coin. AXIS Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,303,188 coins. AXIS Token’s official Twitter account is @AxisDefi

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

