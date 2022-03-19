Azuki (AZUKI) Price Tops $0.0212 on Top Exchanges

Azuki (AZUKI) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 19th. In the last week, Azuki has traded 35.7% higher against the dollar. Azuki has a total market cap of $239,058.95 and approximately $15,527.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Azuki coin can now be purchased for $0.0212 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00045947 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,954.83 or 0.07000653 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,125.58 or 0.99804778 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00041931 BTC.

Azuki Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

