BabySwap Price Down 5.2% Over Last Week (BABY)

BabySwap (BABY) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 19th. BabySwap has a total market capitalization of $37.35 million and $930,227.00 worth of BabySwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BabySwap has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BabySwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000497 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00045767 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,929.84 or 0.06976204 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,916.37 or 0.99806496 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00041432 BTC.

BabySwap Profile

BabySwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 178,779,180 coins. BabySwap’s official Twitter account is @babyswap_bsc

BabySwap Coin Trading

