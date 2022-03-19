Baillie Gifford & Co. Acquires 52,060 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,060 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $87,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 86.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $162.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $225.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.18 and a fifty-two week high of $177.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Argus upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.81.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

