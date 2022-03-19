Baillie Gifford & Co. Acquires 91,467 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,543,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,467 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 2.64% of Exact Sciences worth $353,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 1,562.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 214.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $1,146,235.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $107,510.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,443,252 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.21.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $66.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.56 and a 200 day moving average of $84.70. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $56.77 and a 52 week high of $140.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $473.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.56 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 33.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

