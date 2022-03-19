Baillie Gifford & Co. Boosts Holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,306,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,589 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 4.92% of Upwork worth $215,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Upwork by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Upwork by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Upwork by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Upwork by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Upwork by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $22.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.68 and a 200 day moving average of $37.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Upwork Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $64.49.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $136.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.79 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $40,561.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $31,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,320 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,326. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UPWK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Upwork from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. TheStreet downgraded Upwork from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Upwork from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Upwork from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.58.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

