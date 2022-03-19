Baillie Gifford & Co. Buys 61,781 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,123,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,781 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 13.09% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals worth $378,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,923,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,285,000 after acquiring an additional 65,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,767,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,673,000 after purchasing an additional 323,586 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,639,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,721,000 after purchasing an additional 339,419 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 63.7% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 695,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,010,000 after acquiring an additional 270,800 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 661,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,226,000 after acquiring an additional 189,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink downgraded Recursion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.57.

NASDAQ RXRX opened at $7.17 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $42.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average of $16.87.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 9,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $173,538.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $2,190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 856,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,185,052 over the last quarter.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

