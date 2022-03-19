Baillie Gifford & Co. Buys 934,183 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 119.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,715,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 934,183 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.49% of Consolidated Edison worth $146,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Emfo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 388.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Guggenheim cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.82.

In other news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 193 shares of company stock worth $16,622. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ED stock opened at $88.70 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.17 and a 1-year high of $90.98. The firm has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.46 and its 200-day moving average is $80.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.08%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

