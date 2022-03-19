Baillie Gifford & Co. Buys New Position in Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR)

Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,900,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 2.33% of Aurora Innovation as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AUR shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $13.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ AUR opened at $5.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.35. Aurora Innovation Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $17.77.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.94 million during the quarter.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reinvent Technology Partners Y entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Aurora Innovation Inc

