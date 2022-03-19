Baillie Gifford & Co. Buys New Stake in Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU)

Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,284,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,925,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.59% of NU as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in NU during the fourth quarter worth about $126,258,000. 1.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NU opened at $7.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.90. Nu Holdings Ltd has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $12.24.
NU Company Profile
Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.
