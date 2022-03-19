Baillie Gifford & Co. Buys New Stake in Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU)

Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,284,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,925,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.59% of NU as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in NU during the fourth quarter worth about $126,258,000. 1.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NU alerts:

NU opened at $7.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.90. Nu Holdings Ltd has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $12.24.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NU. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NU has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.29.

NU Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.