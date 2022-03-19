Baillie Gifford & Co. Cuts Position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) by 84.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,336,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,919,939 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 2.06% of Full Truck Alliance worth $186,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,217,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 51,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 19,763 shares during the period. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 436.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 1,394,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,378,000 after buying an additional 1,134,548 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,081,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,176,000. Institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on Full Truck Alliance from $16.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:YMM opened at $6.97 on Friday. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $22.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.75.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

