Baillie Gifford & Co. Grows Position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 79.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,738,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,214,303 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.71% of Avangrid worth $136,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avangrid by 31.8% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Avangrid during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Shares of AGR stock opened at $44.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.33. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.20 and a 52-week high of $55.57.

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.02%.

Several brokerages have commented on AGR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet cut Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Avangrid Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.