Baillie Gifford & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,335,416 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,985 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.13% of HDFC Bank worth $151,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in HDFC Bank by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 442,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,714,000 after buying an additional 49,505 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in HDFC Bank by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in HDFC Bank by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,535,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,084,000 after buying an additional 489,210 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in HDFC Bank by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 59,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 18,946 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in HDFC Bank by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 150,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,776,000 after buying an additional 43,104 shares during the period. 16.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday.

HDB opened at $62.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.76. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $54.25 and a 1-year high of $81.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 16.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.